Former Pakistan Coach Jason Gillespie Takes Brutal Dig At PCB, Claims Board Still Owes Him 'Thousands Of Dollars' After Controversial Exit

Former Pakistan Coach Jason Gillespie Takes Brutal Dig At PCB | X

Former Pakistan Test head coach Jason Gillespie has launched a fresh attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), claiming that the board still owes him thousands of dollars nearly two years after his departure. Gillespie, who took charge in April 2024, resigned in December that year following a turbulent stint with the Pakistan team.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Gillespie said he has no regrets about being outspoken about his experience with Pakistan cricket. The former Australia pacer claimed that he was never prepared to become a “yes man” simply to protect his position or ensure that he received his full salary. He maintained that staying silent would have gone against his principles.

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Jason Gillespie Takes Brutal Dig At PCB

Gillespie also criticised Aaqib Javed and claimed that his involvement significantly changed the former coach’s role. According to Gillespie, he had initially joined with the understanding that Pakistan wanted to revive its fast-bowling culture and prepare pitches offering more bounce and carry. However, he alleged that his responsibilities were gradually reduced after Javed became more influential within the setup.

The Australian said the experience left him feeling “totally disrespected and undermined” and even made him question whether he wanted to continue coaching. Gillespie has also questioned why Javed continues to hold significant influence despite Pakistan’s struggles across formats. He argued that former coaches such as himself and Gary Kirsten have continued to be blamed for problems despite having left their positions.

Gillespie’s latest allegations add to the growing scrutiny surrounding the PCB’s administration and decision-making. His claims of unpaid money, coupled with his criticism of the board’s handling of coaches and selectors, have once again highlighted the instability surrounding Pakistan cricket. The former pacer’s comments are likely to fuel further debate over the PCB’s management and its treatment of former members of the coaching staff.