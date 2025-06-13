'Life Is So Precious Enjoy your loved Ones': Kevin Pietersen Shares Emotional Post After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Image: Kevin Pietersen/X

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen penned down an emotional tweet on the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. Following the crash on Thursday, June 12 Cricket community floooded the social media with messages expressing their sadness ove rthe incident. The Air India Flight to London from Ahmedabad crashed five minutes after it took off on Thursday afternoon.

Taking to X, Pietersen wrote, "The more I read and hear about yesterday’s plane tragedy in India, I am shocked and deeply saddened for all the passengers and their loved ones. Life is so precious! Enjoy your loved ones!"

The former England cricketer was recently in India as part of Delhi Capitals coaching staff during IPL 2025 season.

Ahmedabad plane crash timeline

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carried 242 people that comprised 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The flight took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in London.

The aircraft, slammed into the vicinity of the city’s Civil Hospital and BJ Medical College, just outside the airport’s perimeter. According to reports, at least five student died and over 50 were severely injured among those on the ground. Mess halls inside the hostel were left eerily untouched, with food plates still on tables.

According to Air India’s official statement, the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a senior BJP leader, was among the deceased.

Among the passengers, only one survived: Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in 11A. Air India’s parent company, Tata Group, announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to the families of each deceased passenger.