Legends League Cricket: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to play special match

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly | Pic: Twitter

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be playing a special cricket match in Legends League Cricket.

Sourav Ganguly tweeted his participation in a special match via Twitter.

Recently LLC announced that the upcoming season would be hosted in India. Thus, Indian fans would be able to see Sourav Ganguly play once again, even though for a special match for a social cause.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “We thank legendary Sourav Ganguly for playing a match with other legends. Once a legend, always a legend, Dada is always there for Cricket. And he will play a special social cause match, which is going to be a spectacular view for our audience. We hope to see some iconic dada shots.”

Dada has been an inspiration for many young Cricketers who grew up watching him and made it big in the game of Cricket. Millions of fans vouch for his style and passion for Cricket. It would be very exciting for the fans to watch him back on the field.