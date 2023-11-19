Legends League Cricket 2023: Defending Champions India Capitals Narrowly Lose To Bhilwara Kings

The GMR group-owned franchise India Capitals, defending champions from the previous season, faced a narrow defeat at the hands of Bhilwara Kings. The opening clash, held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, witnessed a high-scoring encounter.

India Capitals set a formidable total of 228 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their innings. Captain Gautam Gambhir led from the front, scoring a blistering 63 runs from 35 balls. The powerplay was utilized effectively by the opening duo, with a 107-run partnership between Gambhir and Kirk Edwards. Edwards contributed significantly with 59 runs from 31 balls, ensuring the defending champions were in a commanding position.

Bhilwara Kings' Historic Chase

In response to the massive total, Bhilwara Kings commenced their chase with an attacking approach. The opening pair of Lendl Simmons and Solomon Mire faced a strong bowling display from India Capitals. Despite the early setback, Mire's explosive 70 runs from 40 balls, along with Irfan Pathan's remarkable 65 runs from 19 balls (including nine sixes), created history by successfully chasing the highest-ever total in the Legends League Cricket. The thrilling victory unfolded in the final over of the game.

India Capitals will now face Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their next clash on November 23, 2023. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network from 03:00 pm IST onwards. Viewers can also stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

Brief Scores:

Bhilwara Kings: 229-7 in 19.2 Overs (Solomon Mire 70(40), Irfan Pathan 65* (19), Chris Barnwell 22 (12) Isuru Udana 3-51, Rusty Theron 2-33)

India Capitals: 228-8 in 20 overs (Gautam Gambhir 63(35), Kirk Edwards 59(31), Ben Dunk 37(16), Anureet Singh 4-29)

Man of the Match: Irfan Pathan

