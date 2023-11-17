Cricket Fever Grips Satta Market As India-Australia ICC World Cup Final Looms

India and Australia will meet for the 2nd time in the 2023 World Cup. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket gurus foresee a balanced ICC World Cup final, echoing sentiments in the satta market where India stands at .45 paise and Australia at .57 paise. Amidst Ahmedabad's preparations for a memorable event, the satta market is abuzz 24/7, ensuring punters stay in the loop with the latest global odds. Bookmakers project a staggering exchange of over Rs 35,000 crores in the days ahead. The thrill of betting spans from the toss to the final ball, capturing every moment of anticipation. A regular punter told FPJ on Friday, "I have never witnessed so much tension and excitement in the past. The match has raised frenzy to an unprecedented new level."

The Dawood Ibrahim gang is in full form through its vast network of bookies spread across Mumbai, Indore, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Karachi, Dubai and Bangkok. In the past, top bookies like Vinod Chembur, who had the backing of the Chhota Rajan gang, were able to prevent D Company from monopolising the betting racket. But, following the death of Vinod Chembur in April, 2015 due to a liver ailment, Karachi-based Dawood Ibrahim is having a virtual monopoly over almost all betting syndicates. If any of the syndicates reneges on making payments to winning punters, then the gang ensures that money is indeed given to the winners. The Mumbai police had arrested a few punters recently. But the main operators, who enjoy the protection of Dawood, are operating from secret locations in Mumbai and other cities. They are deliberately avoiding five-star hotels since they are under the radar of the police. Mostly isolated farm houses are preferred to conduct the operations over mobile phones.

Meanwhile, several gymkhanas and large housing societies have made special arrangements for their members to watch the super game on Sunday. They have arranged for bhangra dhols, tons of samosas and hundreds of crates of beer to amplify the excitement.