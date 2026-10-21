LeBron James Scores First Points As Philadelphia 76ers Player In NBA Debut Against Defending Champions New York Knicks | Watch | Philadelphia 76ers/Instagram

Basketball superstar LeBron James began a new chapter in his illustrious NBA career as he scored his first points in a Philadelphia 76ers jersey during the team's season-opening clash against the defending champions, the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 20.





The four-time NBA champion made his regular-season debut for Philadelphia after joining the franchise ahead of the 2026-27 season. The occasion marked another milestone in James' extraordinary career as he entered his record 24th NBA season with a fourth franchise, having previously represented the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.



James made an immediate impact in his first appearance for the Sixers, contributing across multiple facets of the game as Philadelphia began its campaign against the reigning champions. His arrival has raised expectations for a franchise seeking to return to championship contention.





The Sixers secured an impressive 106-100 victory over the Knicks, spoiling New York's championship celebrations at Madison Square Garden. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with a game-high 28 points, while James finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. New teammate Jaylen Brown also made a valuable contribution, recording 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.



James' debut was one of the major talking points of NBA opening night, with the veteran forward bringing his experience and championship pedigree to a revamped Philadelphia roster. The Sixers will hope his partnership with Maxey, Brown and Joel Embiid can help them mount a serious challenge for the title.





With his first points as a Sixer now on the board and a season-opening victory secured, James has made a promising start to his latest NBA chapter. The focus will now shift to whether Philadelphia can build on that momentum and translate its star power into a sustained championship push.