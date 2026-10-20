David Warner Slams 'Pathetic' Crowds At South Africa vs Australia Test Series, Questions Test Cricket's Popularity | File Pic

Former Australia opener and star batsman David Warner criticised the poor crowd turnout at the ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia on Tuesday. Warner called the attendance "pathetic" and questioned whether Test cricket is thriving when fans are not turning up to watch matches at the stadium.

Warner shared his views on his official X account and expressed disappointment over the empty stands and lack of atmosphere during the series.

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"We keep hearing how important Test cricket is, but where are the fans in South Africa? Empty stands, no atmosphere, and we’re supposed to believe the format is thriving? You can’t keep calling Test cricket the pinnacle of the game if no one turns up to watch it. Harsh reality, but someone has to say it. Pathetic," Warner wrote.

SA vs AUS Test Series Sees Poor Crowd Turnout

The low attendance has been a major concern during the ongoing series. Australia defeated South Africa by 214 runs in the first Test in Durban, but the match saw large sections of the Kingsmead stadium remain empty.

Fewer than 20,000 spectators attended the five-day Test and the total was amounting to less than a fifth of the stadium's capacity. The crowd turnout also remained low during the opening two rain-affected days of the second Test in Gqeberha.

The poor attendance has raised questions about the popularity of Test cricket, especially as the series features two of the leading teams in the world. South Africa are also the reigning World Test Champions which makes the lack of support at home a concern for cricket officials.