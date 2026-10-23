Leaked Footage Shows Shreyas Iyer Wrapped In Towel With Shoes In Hand At Team Hotel; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

A video has gone viral on social media in which Team India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer is seen walking while wrapped in a towel. The video is being widely shared on social media and the fans are shocked to see Shreyas moving around in a towel in full public view. The video hit the internet ahead of IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I at Christchurch on Saturday.

Viral Video

The video was shared on social media platform X by account "@Shikha_003" with the caption, "Shreyas Iyer's leaked video from Team hotel. Btw he is in Towel."

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The viral video shows Shreyas Iyer walking around in the hotel outside the room while wearing a yellow and white striped towel. He is seen walking with his shoes in his hand along with the hotel staff beside him. Iyer then steps inside the lift where a woman is seen already waiting.

Woman Waiting In Lift

The hotel staff is also seen accompanying Shreyas inside the lift and the clip ends. The exact time and location of the video is not confirmed, however, it has surfaced on social media ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I.

Read Also Shreyas Iyer Winces In Pain After Getting Hit By Nathan Smith Beamer During IND Vs NZ 1st T20I

Team India lead the 5-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by 4 wickets. Iyer played a crucial knock of 42 runs to help India take the lead in the series.