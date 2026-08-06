 Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi Scores Historic Brace To Become Tournament's All-Time Leading Scorer As Inter Miami Beat Atlético San Luis 4-2 | Video
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HomeSportsLeagues Cup: Lionel Messi Scores Historic Brace To Become Tournament's All-Time Leading Scorer As Inter Miami Beat Atlético San Luis 4-2 | Video

Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi Scores Historic Brace To Become Tournament's All-Time Leading Scorer As Inter Miami Beat Atlético San Luis 4-2 | Video

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami came from behind to beat Atlético San Luis 4-2 in the Leagues Cup. Messi became the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 14 goals, surpassing Denis Bouanga. Telasco Segovia and Micael also found the net, while Noah Allen provided three assists. The match was briefly halted due to lightning, and Miami extended its unbeaten run to eight games.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 06, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi Scores Historic Brace To Become Tournament's All-Time Leading Scorer As Inter Miami Beat Atlético San Luis 4-2 | Video
Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi Scores Historic Brace To Become Tournament's All-Time Leading Scorer As Inter Miami Beat Atlético San Luis 4-2 | Video | X

Miami: Lionel Messi scored his first two goals since the World Cup and took the career scoring lead in the Leagues Cup as Inter Miami overcame an early deficit to beat Atlético San Luis 4-2 on a rainy night.

The match at Nu Stadium was delayed 30 minutes in the second half because of lightning in the area.

Messi scored in the 11th and the 44th minutes. He has 14 goals in 12 Leagues Cup matches — one ahead of Los Angeles FC's Denis Bouanga for most in the tournament's four-year history.

Telasco Segovia and defender Micael also scored, and Noah Allen had three assists as Inter Miami extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches.

Messi returned to Miami's starting lineup in his second match since the World Cup, where he led Argentina to its second straight final appearance before La Albiceleste lost 1-0 to Spain. The 39-year-old played 37 minutes as a substitute in a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

After being held off the scoresheet against Columbus, it didn't take Messi long to make an impact on Wednesday. He fired a long cross from Allen past Andrés Sánchez to equalize after David Rodríguez put San Luis ahead with a header four minutes into the match. Messi finished from close range later in the first half and assisted on Micael's header in stoppage time.

Rafa Llorente also scored for San Luis.

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Messi led Miami to the Leagues Cup title in 2023 shortly after his arrival with the club. Inter Miami reached the final again last year, losing 3-0 to Seattle in a match that ended with a brawl involving Luis Suárez. The veteran forward appeared to spit toward a member of the Sounders' staff and grabbed at least one Seattle player by the neck during the melee, resulting in a six-match tournament suspension.

That means Suárez, who has seven goals in the past four matches, was not available Wednesday and will not play in this year's tournament.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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