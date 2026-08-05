'Hey Messi': Lionel Messi's Classy Gesture During Surprise Fan Encounter Takes Over Social Media | Video

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Lionel Messi may still be coming to terms with Argentina's heartbreaking defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but the football icon is already shifting his focus back to club football with Inter Miami. The Argentine legend has rejoined the MLS side after the World Cup and is determined to lead them in their pursuit of more domestic silverware.

Argentina's hopes of retaining the World Cup came to an end after a final defeat to Spain, denying Messi what could have been his second World Cup title. Despite the disappointment, the 39-year-old has quickly returned to action with Inter Miami as he looks to rediscover his rhythm in Major League Soccer and continue the impressive form that has made him one of the league's biggest attractions.

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Away from the pitch, Messi recently found himself at the center of a wholesome fan interaction in Miami. Following Inter Miami's recent MLS clash, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted leaving a store in Florida when an unsuspecting supporter recognized him.

The fan, who was driving past the store, appeared stunned after realizing Messi was right in front of him. Unable to resist the opportunity, he rolled down his window and shouted, "Hey Messi," before asking the Argentine superstar how he was doing. Although Messi seemed eager to avoid drawing unnecessary attention while spending time with his family, he acknowledged the supporter with a warm smile and a hand gesture before getting into his vehicle.

The brief exchange quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising Messi for remaining humble and approachable despite his global fame. As he turns the page on World Cup disappointment, the Inter Miami captain will now be hoping to inspire his club to another successful MLS campaign while continuing to delight supporters both on and off the field.