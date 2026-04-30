Law College Men’s Cricket Tournament 2026: Rizvi Law College Win Title By 34 Runs

Rizvi Law College players celebrate after winning the Law College Men’s Cricket Tournament in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, April 30: Rizvi Law College defeated KES Shri Jayantilal H. Patel Law College by 34 runs in the final of the Vidhi Chashak Law College Men’s Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by Modern Education Society’s New Law College, Mumbai, in collaboration with Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the MCA ground, BKC.

Rizvi post strong total

Batting first, Rizvi Law College scored 215 for 6 wickets from their 20 overs. Rohan Bhosle's knock of 93 runs was the highlight of Rizvi's innings. Gokul Kochey chipped in with 40 runs.

Opponents fall short in chase

Later, Rizvi Law College restricted KES Shri Jayantilal H. Patel Law College to 181 for 3 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Nirupam Patil top-scored with 68 runs and Aryan Nayak played a good supporting role, scoring 64 runs. However, their efforts were not good enough to secure the win.

Trophies presented to winners

Chief Guest Justice R. M. Joshi, Judge, Bombay High Court, and Guest of Honour Diana Edulji, former Indian women’s cricketer, presented the trophies and prizes to the champions, runners-up and individual award winners. Unmesh Khanvilkar, Secretary, MCA, and Nilesh Bhosle, Joint Secretary, MCA, also presided over the prize distribution function.

Brief scores: Rizvi Law College batted first, scoring 215 for 6, 20 overs (Rohan Bhosle 93, Gokul Kochey 40) beat KES Shri Jayantilal H. Patel Law College 181 for 3, 20 overs (Nirupam Patil 68, Aryan Nayak 64). Result: Rizvi Law College won by 34 runs.

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Individual award winners

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Smit Dave (Rizvi Law College).

Best Batsman of the Tournament: Gokul Kochey (Rizvi Law College).

Man of the Series: Jayesh Mhatre (New Law College).

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