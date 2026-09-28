Laver Cup 2026: Alexander Zverev Seals Team Europe’s 13-5 Victory Over Team World With Record Eighth Singles Win | Watch

Laver Cup 2026: Alexander Zverev Seals Team Europe’s 13-5 Victory Over Team World With Win Over Learner Tien | Watch |

London: Alexander Zverev added another highlight moment to his breakout season by clinching the decisive points that brought the Laver Cup back to Team Europe on Sunday.

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Zverev — who captured his first two Grand Slam titles this year by winning the French Open and U.S. Open — beat Learner Tien 7-6 (3), 6-3 to make it a 13-5 victory for Europe.

Zverev has been a part of all six Team Europe victories in the Ryder Cup-style event, and owns the most Laver Cup singles wins with eight.

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“Winning as a team — there’s no better feeling in sports,” Zverev said. “We don’t have enough of it in tennis. Being among these great players you normally see across the net every single week, it’s just fun being out here.”

Team World had won in San Francisco last year.

It was an improved performance for Zverev after his nine-match winning streak in singles — his U.S. Open title and two Davis Cup victories for Germany last weekend — ended with a loss to Alex de Minaur on Saturday.

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“I haven’t won a Laver Cup match in two years, so I’m happy I did it today,” Zverev said. “Massive credit to the entire Team World. They pushed us all the way again. ... We had a great team. We have a great team chemistry.”

The 13th-ranked Tien had beaten Flavio Cobolli in his Laver Cup debut on Saturday.

Earlier, Cobolli and Jakub Mensik extended Europe’s lead by beating De Minaur and Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-3 in doubles.

Zverev’s victory sealed with it three matches to spare — which meant that Carlos Alcaraz didn’t need to take the court for the third match of the day against De Minaur.

“We had three chances to close it out in singles,” Zverev said. “Especially with Carlos playing after me, it gave me a little bit of confidence.”

Using Zverev’s nickname, Team World captain Andre Agassi said during the trophy presentation: “Congratulations, Sascha, on the crazy year.”

Alcaraz won a doubles match with Mensik on Friday and a singles match over Fritz on Saturday.

Wins are worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)