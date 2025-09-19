Laver Cup 2025: Tennis Legend Roger Federer & Young Star Carlos Alcaraz Decked Up In Stylish Suits Ahead Of Black Carpet; Check Photos

Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz. | (Image Credits: Laver Cup X)

Rising Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and retired legend Roger Federer were seen decked up in stylish suits ahead of the Laver Cup's Black Carpet ceremony in the United States of America (USA). In one of the photos shared by Laver Cup's official handle, Federer was seen posing with Alcaraz as they dazzled in their outfits.

The eighth edition of the Laver Cup is all set to run from September 19 to 21 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA. Named after the Australian Tennis legend Rod Laver, the tournament first began in the year 2017 and it takes place between Team Europe and Team World. Six players each from both sides will compete against one another to establish supremacy.

Watch the photos shared on social media:

Alcaraz, who recently won the US Open title, will team up with Alexander Zeverev (Germany), Casper Ruud (Norway), Holger Rune (Denmark), Jakub Mensik (Czechia), Flavio Cobolli (Italy). France's Yannick Noah will serve as captain. Team World has Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina), Taylor Fritz (USA), Alex De Minaur (Australia), Alex Michelsen (USA), Joao Fonseca (Brazil), Reilly Opelka (USA). Andre Agassi will serve as their skipper.

"I think the French Open" - Roger Federer responds to an interesting question from a reporter

Federer, who was speaking to CNBC, was asked during the Black Carpet when he felt the game should move on from the rivalry of the yesteryears. The Swiss legend felt the French Open final was the watershed moment and stated:

"I think the French Open, for me, was the match the game needed to move on from the post Roger, Rafa and Serena [Williams] time. To truly embrace this rivalry and this incredible shot-making that Carlos and Jannik have right now. I think Novak is right there as well. He played in all four semis [in Grand Slams] this year in the majors, which is incredible."

Sinner and Alcaraz battled in last two out of three Grand Slam finals, with the latter winning two.