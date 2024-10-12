'Late Night Drunk Thoughts': Rishabh Pant's Midnight Tweet About IPL Leaves Section Of Fans In Splits

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Team India and Delhi Capitals keeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared a late midnight post on his social media platform of X, sparking widespread questioning among the fans. The 26-year-old took to X and posted, "If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ??", with a section of fans coming up with some hilarious comments.

The left-handed batter made a return to top-level cricket since his near-fatal car accident in 2022 by returning in IPL 2024. The 26-year-old also had a successful stint for the Capitals, scoring well over 400 runs, playing a handful of match-winning knocks. Although the Delhi-based franchise failed to reach the playoffs, Pant's exploits earned him a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Below is Pant's tweet:

If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ?? — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 11, 2024

Here's how Rishabh Pant's midnight tweet sent fans into a speculative spin:

How high are you sir ? — Dr. Raxit (@RaxitKhandelwal) October 11, 2024

Kitne peg down? — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 11, 2024

DC owners right now pic.twitter.com/zh0MCWdGKf — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) October 11, 2024

Bhai please remember this



- No drink & drive

- No drink & Twitter



Drink & Bat is okay though 😄 — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) October 11, 2024

Pls put your phone away while you drink away to glory

Switch it off — Esha (@jeezesha) October 11, 2024

Late night drunk thoughts.. — Shreyy (@SadlyShreyy) October 11, 2024

20cr+ definitely without any doubt — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 11, 2024

DC owners looking at this post pic.twitter.com/oI5vJ1CUZN — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) October 11, 2024

Bhai please stop using tweeter or car steering wheel when u r drunk.

Just a humble request — Raazi (@Crick_logist) October 11, 2024

Delhi Capitals co-owner firm about retaining Rishabh Pant:

Speaking to IANS in a recent interview, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal remarked that Pant is one of the handful of players they will retain ahead of IPL 2025.

"Yes, we definitely have to retain. We have some very good players in our team. The rules have just come out, so after discussing with GMR and our director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, decisions will be made. Rishabh Pant will definitely be retained. We also have Axar Patel, who is excellent, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, all very good players in our team."

The franchises have to submit their retention list by October 31.