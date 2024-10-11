'He'll Baby Sit Your Kids': Rishabh Pant Greeted By Fans As They Recreate Iconic Song During Meet Session; Video

Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned broadcasting channel Star Sports organised an event named 'Star Nahi far' event, with star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant making an appearance to connect with the fans. As a result, fans greeted the explosive keeper-batter by recreating the iconic song, thereby giving him a grand reception as he made his way into a hall full of people.

The song sung by the fans first emerged during the Australia tour in 2018-19 when then captain Tim Paine suggested if Pant could babysit his kids for them once the four-Test series is done. What followed was Paine's wife posting a picture on Instagram with Pant and their kids as it went viral.

Meanwhile, below is the video of fans greeting Rishabh Pant:

He'll hit you for a 6️⃣

He'll baby sit your kids 👶

We've got Rishabh Pant! 💪



Absolute joy in the air, as Star Sports brings Rishabh Pant closer to fans! ✨ #StarNahiFar pic.twitter.com/7pUguSQs9G — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2024

Rishabh Pant struck a comeback century in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai:

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old made a sensational comeback to Test cricket in the 2-0 series win over Bangladesh recently. He scored an enterprising 39 in the first innings in Chennai, followed by a century in the second as India won by 280 runs. Pant's glovework was also on point in both innings.

With India currently on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, they will look to consolidate it further when they face New Zealand in a three-game series on October 16. The Kiwis are coming off a crushing 2-0 series loss in Sri Lanka and will face an uphill task in beating India, who haven't been defeated at home since 2012.