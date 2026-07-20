 Lamine Yamal's 3-Year-Old Brother Runs To Celebrate Spain's World Cup Win In Adorable Viral Video
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Lamine Yamal's 3-Year-Old Brother Runs To Celebrate Spain's World Cup Win In Adorable Viral Video

Lamine Yamal's younger brother has taken the internet by storm with his adorable reactions during the FIFA World CUp 2026. After Spain were crowned champions, a viral video shows the three-year-old running on the pitch towards his older brother to celebrate. He also enjoyed an adorable moment with a police officer, while also playing football with Nico Williams.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Lamine Yamal's 3-Year-Old Brother Runs To Celebrate Spain's World Cup Win In Adorable Viral Video

Spain won the FIFA World Cup for the second time in their history and it was Lamine Yamal's brother who stole the spotlight during the victory celebrations. The three-year-old has become an internet sensation during the course of the tournament, often going viral for his reactions. On Sunday, Keyne had his own little celebration at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After the final whistle, when the players' families made it to the ground, the three-year-old was adorably spotted running towards his older brother. Yamal, instantly picked him and celebrated the win with him.

Later as Spain continued to bask in on the win, Yamal's friend and teammate Nico Williams enjoyed an adorable moment with him. Williams handed the kid a football and Keyne enjoyed his own World Cup final moment. He kicked the ball around before enacting a penalty with Nico serving as goalkeeper. Naturally, the youngster scored and he ran off again in celebration with the video doing the round on social media.

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Pictures show the three-year-old wearing Yamal's baseball hat, which almost covered his face. He also interacted with a policeman on duty, trying on his hat. The wholesome moment has gone viral on social media.

With his infectious smile, playful energy and heartwarming bond with his elder brother, the toddler has become a viral sensation on social media.

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