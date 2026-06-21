Lamine Yamal Recreates Lionel Messi's Iconic Celebration After Scoring First FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal | VIDEO

Lamine Yamal continues to add remarkable chapters to what is already shaping up to be one of football's brightest careers. The Spain sensation, who has repeatedly drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi for his dazzling talent and composure beyond his years, paid a fitting tribute to the Argentine icon after reaching another major milestone on the biggest stage.

The 18-year-old marked his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal during Spain's clash against Saudi Arabia with a celebration synonymous with Messi. Yamal dropped to his knees and pointed both index fingers towards the sky, recreating the legendary gesture that has become one of football's most recognisable celebrations. The moment quickly went viral, with fans noting the symbolic connection between two generational talents.

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The emotional tribute came moments after Yamal etched his name into the history books, becoming only the second player aged 18 or younger to score the opening goal in a FIFA World Cup match. The only other teenager to achieve the feat was Brazilian legend Pelé, who accomplished the milestone as a 17-year-old against Wales during the 1958 World Cup.

Yamal's celebration immediately caught the attention of football fans on social media, with many interpreting it as a nod to Messi, the player he has long admired and whose legacy continues to inspire the next generation of stars.

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The teenager has never hidden his admiration for the Argentine icon. Having risen through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy—the same pathway that produced Messi—Yamal has frequently been compared to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner because of his dazzling dribbling, creativity and maturity beyond his years.