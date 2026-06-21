VIDEO: Lamine Yamal Joins Pele As Spain Youngster Scores His First FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal Against Saudi Arabia

Lamine Yamal continued his ascent in World football with the 18-year-old scoring his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Spain vs Saudi Arabia clash. The 18-year-old Barcelona youngster broke the deadlock in the 10th minute to put his side ahead. Yamal is only the second 18-year-old to score at World Cups, after Pele did so in 1958.

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The Barcelona winger opened the scoring for Spain with a composed finish, becoming just the second player aged 18 or younger to score the opening goal in a FIFA World Cup match. The only other teenager to achieve the feat was Brazilian legend Pelé, who did so as a 17-year-old against Wales during the 1958 World Cup.

Yamal, who celebrated his 18th birthday earlier this year, continued his remarkable rise on the international stage with another milestone in what has already been a glittering young career. The forward showed composure beyond his years, calmly converting Spain's first clear opportunity to hand La Roja an early advantage over Saudi Arabia.

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The historic strike further cemented Yamal's reputation as one of world football's brightest talents. Having already broken numerous age-related records for both club and country, the teenager has now added a World Cup milestone that places him alongside one of the sport's greatest-ever players.