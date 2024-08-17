 Lalit Upadhyay And Rajkumar Pal Felicitated By UP CM After Winning Bronze As Part Of Indian Hockey Team In Paris 2024 Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLalit Upadhyay And Rajkumar Pal Felicitated By UP CM After Winning Bronze As Part Of Indian Hockey Team In Paris 2024 Olympics

Lalit Upadhyay And Rajkumar Pal Felicitated By UP CM After Winning Bronze As Part Of Indian Hockey Team In Paris 2024 Olympics

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals in Hockey at the Olympics.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
article-image

Indian hockey players Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, who were part of India's Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning team, were felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. CM Yogi took to X to announce their felicitation at a ceremony organised in Ghazipur.

Read Also
Video: PM Narendra Modi's Fun Banter With PR Sreejesh's Son During His Meeting With India Hockey...
article-image

In the function, local sporting talent was also honoured. These players will be given Rs 1 crores each for their performances in the Olympics.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Challenges Amid Leadership Issues And Declining Performance; Devendra Fadnavis's Role Under Scrutiny
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Challenges Amid Leadership Issues And Declining Performance; Devendra Fadnavis's Role Under Scrutiny
Mumbai: BMC Accelerates 'Zero Prescription' Policy Implementation And MRI Machine Procurement
Mumbai: BMC Accelerates 'Zero Prescription' Policy Implementation And MRI Machine Procurement
Navi Mumbai: Uran Police Solve Murder Case Within 3 Hours After Finding 40-Year-Old Man's Body in Sack; Couple Arrested
Navi Mumbai: Uran Police Solve Murder Case Within 3 Hours After Finding 40-Year-Old Man's Body in Sack; Couple Arrested
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Delhi's Strategy Unravels With Abrogation Fallout, Unfulfilled Promises And Rising Tensions
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Delhi's Strategy Unravels With Abrogation Fallout, Unfulfilled Promises And Rising Tensions

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking their second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago. The match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, was especially significant as it also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match.

India finished their Paris Olympics campaign with 6 medals:

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter. Harmanpreet emerged as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven goals, by three.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Change Has To Begin With Us': Washington Sundar Posts Powerful Message Expressing Concern Over...

'Change Has To Begin With Us': Washington Sundar Posts Powerful Message Expressing Concern Over...

Lalit Upadhyay And Rajkumar Pal Felicitated By UP CM After Winning Bronze As Part Of Indian Hockey...

Lalit Upadhyay And Rajkumar Pal Felicitated By UP CM After Winning Bronze As Part Of Indian Hockey...

Pay ₹4.5 Crore To Get Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Star’s Brand Value Set To Soar After Paris Olympics...

Pay ₹4.5 Crore To Get Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Star’s Brand Value Set To Soar After Paris Olympics...

Thala For A Reason: MS Dhoni Waves To Fans While Driving His Mercedes G-Wagon AMG With Special...

Thala For A Reason: MS Dhoni Waves To Fans While Driving His Mercedes G-Wagon AMG With Special...

‘Hazaaron Gold Medals Ke Aagey Feeka Hai’: Vinesh Phogat Overwhelmed By Reception From Indian...

‘Hazaaron Gold Medals Ke Aagey Feeka Hai’: Vinesh Phogat Overwhelmed By Reception From Indian...