Lalit Upadhyay And Rajkumar Pal Felicitated By UP CM After Winning Bronze As Part Of Indian Hockey Team In Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian hockey players Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, who were part of India's Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning team, were felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. CM Yogi took to X to announce their felicitation at a ceremony organised in Ghazipur.

In the function, local sporting talent was also honoured. These players will be given Rs 1 crores each for their performances in the Olympics.

महाराज गाधि और महर्षि विश्वामित्र की पावन धरा, जनपद गाजीपुर में आज आयोजित भव्य सम्मान समारोह में सम्मिलित होकर पेरिस ओलंपिक-2024 में कांस्य पदक विजेता भारतीय हॉकी टीम के प्रतिभावान व यशस्वी खिलाड़ी श्री ललित उपाध्याय जी और श्री राजकुमार पाल जी को परिवार सहित सम्मानित किया।



हमारे… pic.twitter.com/dZaZYpUJi9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 17, 2024

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking their second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago. The match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, was especially significant as it also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match.

India finished their Paris Olympics campaign with 6 medals:

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter. Harmanpreet emerged as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven goals, by three.