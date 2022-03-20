Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All-England Badminton Championships final: When and Where to watch; Live Telecast details

Lakshya Sen could become the first Indian in 21 years to win the All England Badminton Championships final.

He's up against an Olympic and former All England champion as well as current world No 1 Viktor Axelsen in the final. In their most recent match, 10 days ago, Lakshya stunned the Dane in the clutch.

We're in for a cracker of a match. Here's where and when to watch the title clash.

What time will the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All-England Badminton Championships Final match begin?

Though the time give is 7.30 pm on March 20, it should start no sooner than 8.15pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The final will be broadcasted live on MTV channels or History TV18 HD.

Where to watch live streaming of the final?

The live streaming will be available on Voot Select.

