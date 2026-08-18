Lakshya Sen Makes Strong Comeback Amid 'Twinkle Twinkle' Chants To Beat Collins At BWF World Championships 2026 | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, August 18: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a strong comeback to beat Austria's Collins Filimon at the BWF Badminton World Championships 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Sen had a difficult start and lost the opening game 16-21. However, the Indian quickly turned the match around and took complete control in the next two games.

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Sen won the second game comfortably 21-8 before finishing the match with another dominant 21-4 win in the third game.

After being behind at the start, Sen showed great control and attacking play to win the next two games by a big margin.

The crowd at the venue backed the Indian badminton star with creative chants to boost his morale in the tight competition.

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The fans were chanting, "Twinkle twinkle little star, Lakshya bhai superstar" to cheer the Indian shuttler after he lost the first game. Lakshya made a strong comeback and managed to beat the Austrian shuttler convincingly.

The convincing comeback gives the Indian shuttler a positive start to his World Championships campaign.