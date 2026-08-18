Lakshya Sen Makes Strong Comeback Amid 'Twinkle Twinkle' Chants To Beat Collins At BWF World Championships 2026 | VIDEO

New Delhi, August 18: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a strong comeback to beat Austria's Collins Filimon at the BWF Badminton World Championships 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.
Sen had a difficult start and lost the opening game 16-21. However, the Indian quickly turned the match around and took complete control in the next two games.
Sen won the second game comfortably 21-8 before finishing the match with another dominant 21-4 win in the third game.
After being behind at the start, Sen showed great control and attacking play to win the next two games by a big margin.
The crowd at the venue backed the Indian badminton star with creative chants to boost his morale in the tight competition.
The fans were chanting, "Twinkle twinkle little star, Lakshya bhai superstar" to cheer the Indian shuttler after he lost the first game. Lakshya made a strong comeback and managed to beat the Austrian shuttler convincingly.
The convincing comeback gives the Indian shuttler a positive start to his World Championships campaign.