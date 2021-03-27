Lagarde best for Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby: there will be no traffic jams, no fashion parade and the usual frenzy leading to this event

Mumbai: The twelve left in the fray can be narrowed down to two main contenders in Lagarde and Immortality, and it could be the former who would claim the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby, on the 16th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, here on Sunday.

But, this year’s Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Gr1) will sadly be on a low key and when have you ever heard the organisers actually making a request not to attend the premier racing event of the land? Yes that’s been the call by the RWITC and the sponsors Kingfisher Ultra to the masses. So there will be no traffic jams, no fashion parade and the usual frenzy leading to this event we are used to year upon year over the past few decades. This time the mantra is to watch the race in the comforts of your home with family and friends. Another uncharted terrain for the racing fraternity and the ‘outsiders’ alike.

Lagarde has been an exceptional performer winning the big races at home and away. He has shown that he does not need to acclimatize and can gallop to victory on any turf as he did in Pune while clinching the Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr1) and more recently on the Mahalaxmi track in the Ruia Cup. If he has improved even a little bit after the Ruia Cup triumph, he would be hard to down. Hence Lagarde deserves the honour of being the first favourite.

Immortality was the new-kid-on-the-block just a few months from now, but has become a name to reckon with after showing out in her last two runs. She travelled as a rookie to Hyderabad and pulled off a sensational win in the HRC Golconda Oaks (Gr2) beating the reputed local big-wig Lombardy pretty easily. She then showed her fighting qualities when she had to rally from behind to pip Forest Flame on the post to achieve the ‘Oaks double’ while winning the Villoo Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr1) on a bigger stage. That confirmed her class and her staying prowess and she deserves to be ranked among the top of the current crop.

Lagarde and Immortality are the hottest properties and with Forest Flame they make a formidable trio that is likely to dominate this year’s Indian Derby.

First race: 2.00pm

Selections:

1.The Zavaray S Poonawalla Million (2400m): 1. Arcadia (1), 2. Priceless Gold (2), 3. High Priestess (5)

2. The C N Wadia Gold Cup (Gr.2; 2400m): 1. Salazaar (4), 2. Wizard Of Stocks (5), 3. Psychic Force (2)

3. The Rusi Patel Trophy (Gr.3; 1600m): 1. Cosmic Ray (4), 2. Victorious Sermon (9), 3. Trafalgar (1)

4. The Sir Homi Mehta Million (1600m): 1. Alfayiz (1), 2. Supreme Runner (7), 3. Stockbridge (6)

5. The B K Rattonsey Memorial Maiden Multi-Million (1200m): 1. Ahead Of His Time (1), 2. Mogul (6), 3. My Treasure (14)

6. The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Gr.1; 2400m): 1. Lagarde (3), 2. Immortality (12), 3. Forest Flame (11)

7. The R M & Rukmani Goculdas Million (1400m): 1. Giant Star (4), 2. Tanhaiyaan (9), 3. Tigrio (1)

8. The Mahalakshmi Million (1000m): 1. Enigma (10), 2. Super Girl (5), 3. Fuhrer (3)

Day’s Best – Arcadia (1-1)