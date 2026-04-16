'Ladkiyon Ko Cute Bolne Se...': Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled After Simple Catch Drop During MI VS PBKS Clash | VIDEO

Yuzvendra Chahal bore the brunt of criticism from fans after dropping a simple catch during the MI vs PBKS game at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Chahal was at short leg when he dropped Naman Dhir at 10. Later, the leg spinner was hit for a first ball six to further his woes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chahal's crucial drop

The incident occurred in the fifth over of the innings. Facing Marco Jansen, Naman Dhir tried to play a cute scoop over the short fine leg fielder. Dhir however did not connect it well and the ball went straight to Chahal.

The leg-spinner however made a complete mess of it and dropped a simple catch.

To make things worse, Chahal couldn't spin his magic with the ball as well. In his first over, Naman Dhir struck him for a maximum to start off the show. The leg-spinner went wicketless, conceding 45 runs in his three overs.

Netizens react to Chahal's dismal show

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)