 'Ladkiyon Ko Cute Bolne Se...': Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled After Simple Catch Drop During MI VS PBKS Clash | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ladkiyon Ko Cute Bolne Se...': Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled After Simple Catch Drop During MI VS PBKS Clash | VIDEO

'Ladkiyon Ko Cute Bolne Se...': Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled After Simple Catch Drop During MI VS PBKS Clash | VIDEO

Yuzvendra Chahal bore the brunt of criticism from fans after dropping a simple catch during the MI vs PBKS game at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Chahal was at short leg when he dropped Naman Dhir at 10. Later, the leg spinner was hit for a first ball six to further his woes.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
article-image

Yuzvendra Chahal bore the brunt of criticism from fans after dropping a simple catch during the MI vs PBKS game at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Chahal was at short leg when he dropped Naman Dhir at 10. Later, the leg spinner was hit for a first ball six to further his woes.

Chahal's crucial drop

The incident occurred in the fifth over of the innings. Facing Marco Jansen, Naman Dhir tried to play a cute scoop over the short fine leg fielder. Dhir however did not connect it well and the ball went straight to Chahal.

The leg-spinner however made a complete mess of it and dropped a simple catch.

Read Also
Who Is Mayank Rawat? Delhi All-Rounder Makes Mumbai Indians Debut In IPL 2026 Against Punjab Kings
article-image

To make things worse, Chahal couldn't spin his magic with the ball as well. In his first over, Naman Dhir struck him for a maximum to start off the show. The leg-spinner went wicketless, conceding 45 runs in his three overs.

Netizens react to Chahal's dismal show

Follow us on