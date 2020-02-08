La Liga Matchday 23 Round up: Barca coach Setien returns to Betis, Real take on Osasuna

Third-placed Getafe CF at home to fifth-placed Valencia CF on promises fireworks as tension built between these two teams during four meetings last season and exploded with a 3-3 draw in their most recent clash at Mestalla earlier this term.

Mid-table Levante UD looking to end a run of four straight LaLiga defeats at home to relegation battlers CD Leganes, who got a huge boost last weekend with Oscar Rodriguez’s last minute free-kick winner against Real Sociedad.

Real Valladolid were also lifted last weekend by a win at fellow strugglers Mallorca and now face another test against a Villarreal CF team who top LaLiga’s current form table thanks to five wins in their last six games.

Atletico de Madrid’s form is not so hot with zero goals and one point from their last three LaLiga outings, so Diego Simeone’s team will be eager to get back on track when they travel south to face a Granada CF team who average an impressive two points per game at their Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium this season.