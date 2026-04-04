'Kyu G***d Me Dard...': KKR Star Navdeep Saini Allegedly Abuses Fan On Social Media Over Karan Aujla Concert Row

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Navdeep Saini has reportedly hit out at a fan criticising the squad for their poor performances in IPL 2026. KKR players attended the Karan Aujla concert in Kolkata and gifted him a new season kit. The move did not sit well with KKR fans with the team winless so far. Saini allegedly hurled abuse at a critic as per a viral photo.

A fan commented on Saini's post suggesting that the squad struggled performing on the field and should instead focus on enjoying off the field for 2 months before returning home.

Saini allegedly hurled back, "To teri kyu g....d me dard ho raha hai." The Indian fast bowler is believed to have later deleted his comment.

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KKR players have received severe backlash on social media for attending the concert amid their recent run of results. The 2024 IPL champions have lost both their games so far, and are rooted at 9th in the IPL 2026 points table.

Saini was roped in as a late replacement after Akash Deep was ruled out with an injury. The Delhi pacer, who has played for India in all three formats in the past, is however yet to make it to the playing XI.

Karan Aujla's Kolkata concert was a part of his Pop-Culture India Tour. While Kolkata was his seventh stop, the upcoming concerts will be hosted in Jaipur, Lucknow & Ludhiana. The Punjabi sensation added another show in Mumbai due to the immense backlash for poor logistics on his previous show in the city, which was a day show on Holi.