Kylian Mbappe Loses His Cool? France Star Appears To Elbow Unai Simon During Tense FIFA WC 2026 Semi-final | Video

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Kylian Mbappe appeared to lose his cool during the dying stages of France's FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal against Spain as the French forward seemingly elbowed goalkeeper Unai Simon in the face while attempting to chase the ball.

With France trailing 0-2, Mbappe tried to press Simon as the Spain goalkeeper came out to deal with the danger. The French star appeared to make contact with Simon's face with his elbow during the challenge.

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Simon was left on the ground following the contact, with the incident quickly drawing attention during the tense closing stages of the semifinal. Mbappe was shown a yellow card for the challenge.

France were unable to find a way back into the contest despite their late efforts. Spain held firm to protect their two-goal advantage and continued to frustrate the French attack.

Spain eventually secured a 2-0 victory to book their place in the FIFA World Cup final, while France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive final came to an end.