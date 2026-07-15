 Kylian Mbappe's Frustrated Reaction Goes Viral After Spain Scores 2nd Goal During FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final | Video
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HomeSportsKylian Mbappe's Frustrated Reaction Goes Viral After Spain Scores 2nd Goal During FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final | Video

Kylian Mbappe's Frustrated Reaction Goes Viral After Spain Scores 2nd Goal During FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final | Video

France captain Kylian Mbappe's frustrated reaction after Spain scored their second goal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal has gone viral on social media. Television cameras showed the forward looking visibly dejected as France fell 0-2 behind. His expression reflected the growing frustration within the French side during the high-stakes clash.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Kylian Mbappe's Frustrated Reaction Goes Viral After Spain Scores 2nd Goal During FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final | Video
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France skipper Kylian Mbappe's frustrated reaction after Spain scored their second goal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal has gone viral on social media.

The France star appeared visibly dejected as Spain doubled their lead in the high-voltage semifinal. Mbappe's reaction reflected the growing frustration among the French players as they found themselves trailing 0-2 against the Spanish side.

The French forward was seen expressing his disappointment after Spain's second goal, with his reaction quickly catching the attention of fans watching the match. The moment soon started doing the rounds on social media.

Mbappe had been one of France's key players throughout the tournament and was expected to inspire his team in the crucial semifinal. However, Spain's strong performance left France struggling to make a comeback.

The viral reaction came as France faced the prospect of missing out on the FIFA World Cup final. Fans on social media were quick to share and discuss Mbappe's frustrated expression during the tense semifinal.

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