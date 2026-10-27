Kylian Mbappe Loses Chinese Sponsors After 'Dictator Mao Zedong' Meme Row; La Liga Broadcasts Suspended | X

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is at the centre of controversy in China as the French footballer has lost around three major Chinese sponsorship deals after his comments about an internet meme sparked anger on social media. The controversy also affected Spanish football as reports surfaced claiming China's state broadcaster CCTV has suspended La Liga broadcasts.

Controversy Details

The issue began after a video from the French online show "The Bridge" went viral. In the video, Mbappe reportedly spoke about a meme showing his face edited onto the body of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. The remarks upset some Chinese social media users. However, the video's authenticity has not been independently verified.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chinese Brands End Sponsorship Deals

There are reports that Dongpeng Beverage, Mengniu and Milkground have ended their partnerships with Mbappe. Dongpeng said it would stop working with the footballer immediately, while Mengniu said it would not accept actions that hurt the feelings of Chinese people.

There are also reports that some brands have removed promotional content featuring Mbappe from their Chinese social media pages.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

La Liga Broadcasts Suspended In China

The controversy has also reached Spanish football. Reports also state that China's state broadcaster CCTV has suspended La Liga broadcasts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

China Reacts To The Remarks

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that words and actions that hurt the feelings of Chinese people would face opposition. The issue also became a major topic on Weibo which is China's popular social media platform.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mbappe has not publicly responded to the controversy. The incident may further affect his commercial partnerships and public image in China.