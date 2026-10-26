Jose Mourinho’s Knee-Slide Celebration Goes Viral After Mbappe’s Late El Clasico Winner | VIDEO

Jose Mourinho’s Knee-Slide Celebration Goes Viral |

Kylian Mbappe’s late goal sent the Real Madrid bench into wild celebrations, but manager Jose Mourinho’s reaction stole the show. The French forward scored in the 88th minute to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead. Mourinho’s celebration quickly caught attention as he showed his excitement in a unique way.

Mourinho’s Wild Celebration

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As Mbappe found the net, Mourinho dropped to his knees and slid across the pitch in celebration. He stuck out his tongue and repeatedly punched the air as the Real Madrid bench erupted with joy. The moment was captured on camera and watched by football fans around the world.

Mourinho is known for his strong emotions on the touchline, and this celebration was no different. The Portuguese manager could not hide his excitement after the late goal put Real Madrid ahead. His knee-slide and energetic reaction became one of the most memorable moments of the match.

Mbappe’s 88th-minute strike gave Real Madrid a 2-1 lead late in the game. The goal sparked celebrations among the players and coaching staff, with Mourinho’s reaction standing out. It was Los Blancos first win at the Camp Nou in three years.