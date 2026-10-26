Haris Rauf, Will Jacks Involved In Heated Exchange During Pakistan Vs England High-Voltage ODI Clash; VIDEO | X

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and England all-rounder Will Jacks were involved in a heated exchange during Pakistan's thrilling one-wicket win over England in the ODI tri-series match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Tensions were high during during the high-intensity clash after a wide ball was denied by the on-field umpire.

The argument took place during the tense final stages of Pakistan's chase. With Pakistan down to their last wicket, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf were trying to take their team across the finish line. The pressure was high as Pakistan needed 18 more runs off 24 balls to win with only one wicket in hand.

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Umpire Intervenes

The two players exchanged words on the field, forcing the on-field umpire to step in and calm the situation. England batter Joe Root also approached Rauf during the incident as the players tried to prevent the argument from getting worse.

Tensions Flare After The Match

The tension continued even after the match ended. Pakistan completed a remarkable victory when Rauf hit a boundary to seal the win. During the post-match handshakes, Rauf and Jacks were involved in another heated exchange before walking away in opposite directions.

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Record Run Chase

The match saw Pakistan recover from 154/9 to chase down England's total of 241. Shadab played a key role in the comeback, scoring an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls. He and Rauf put together an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the last wicket to take Pakistan to 243/9 in 47.1 overs.

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England's Ben Duckett had earlier scored 105 runs, while Sam Curran added 42 to help his team post 241 in 46.4 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi led Pakistan's bowling attack with four wickets. The dramatic finish gave Pakistan a one-wicket victory.