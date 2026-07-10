Kylian Mbappe Levels Messi For FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race With Stunning Goal Against Morocco | VIDEO

France captain Kylian Mbappe once again proved why he remains one of the biggest stars in world football, scoring a sensational goal against Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal . Having missed a penalty in the first half, Mbappe made amends by putting France in the lead in the second half.

The goal was Mbappe's 20th overall in FIFA World Cups, and his 8th goal in the current edition. The Frenchman has now gone level with Argentina's Lionel Messi at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race.

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The French skipper showcased his trademark pace and composure, latching onto a precise through ball before calmly beating the Moroccan goalkeeper. The goal underlined his knack for delivering in the biggest matches and kept France on course for another deep World Cup run.

Mbappe has enjoyed another outstanding campaign, consistently leading France's attack with decisive performances. His latest strike also added to his remarkable World Cup legacy, further cementing his reputation as one of the greatest performers on football's biggest stage.

Messi had moved ahead in the Golden Boot standings after scoring his eighth goal for Argentina earlier in the tournament, but Mbappe responded in emphatic fashion to ensure the race remains wide open. With the semifinals and potentially the final still to come, both players have opportunities to pull clear in what is shaping up to be one of the most captivating individual battles of the World Cup.