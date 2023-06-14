Kylian Mbappe Contract Saga: Where is The Striker Headed & How Much Is He Worth?

What are the possibilities regarding Kylian Mbappe's future? Will he remain at Paris Saint-Germain or make a move this summer? Is it possible for him to engage in discussions for a fresh contract with the reigning French champions? FPJ examines the available choices in light of the recent statement by the French superstar, where he expressed his decision not to exercise a clause that would extend his existing PSG contract until 2025. Consequently, he will become a free agent in the upcoming year.

Does Kylian's decision indicate a power struggle?

In a surprising turn of events, the 24-year-old Kylian Mbappe chose to sign a new contract with PSG in May of the previous year, just days before his previous agreement was set to expire. The announcement was made by PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi, who revealed the news on the Parc des Princes pitch prior to the team's final match of the 2021/22 season. During the announcement, Mbappe posed with a shirt displaying "Mbappe 2025" on the back, indicating the presumed duration of his contract extension.

Although the club initially stated that Mbappe had signed a three-year extension, it was later clarified that the contract was for two years, lasting until 2024, with an optional third year that the player himself had the choice to activate or not.

On Monday, Mbappe conveyed in a letter addressed to the club that he would not be activating the option for the third year. By making this decision before the fixed deadline of July 31, it could be perceived as a definitive choice, suggesting that Mbappe is unlikely to change his mind.

However, another interpretation is that this decision is part of a power struggle, with Mbappe aiming to secure new assurances about the team PSG will assemble for the upcoming season, and possibly seeking a higher salary.

What are PSG's options, will they sell?

Following the leak of the letter sent by Mbappe to PSG, the club expressed their frustration on Monday evening. They made it clear that they would not allow themselves to be influenced or manipulated by any player, regardless of their status as the team's biggest and most valuable star.

From the club's standpoint, they are unwilling to let Mbappe depart for free in 2024, which would be the case if he remains for another year without reaching a new agreement. This leaves them with two options: engaging in negotiations for a fresh contract or considering offers from potential buyers during the current transfer window. The transfer window is open until September 1, extending into the beginning of the next season.

Contrary to the club's position, Mbappe stated in a statement that he had never entered discussions with the club regarding an extension of his contract. He emphasised that he had publicly declared in recent weeks his intention to remain a PSG player for the upcoming season and asserted that he had not expressed any desire to leave during this summer transfer window.

Mbappe's market value?

After joining PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017, Kylian Mbappe's move became permanent the following year through a substantial 180 million-euro ($195m) deal.

According to the specialist website Transfermarkt, Kylian Mbappe's present market value is estimated at 180 million euros. Given this valuation, it seems highly unlikely that PSG would be willing to part ways with their star player for a sum lower than the amount they initially invested in him.

In 2021, with Mbappe approaching the final year of his previous contract, PSG reportedly rejected a bid of 200 million euros from Real Madrid.

Mbappe's next destination?

Considering Real Madrid's longstanding interest in Kylian Mbappe dating back to his teenage years, they emerge as the most obvious potential destination for the French superstar.

The departure of Karim Benzema, who spent 14 years at Madrid, and his move to Saudi Arabia could create an opportunity for Real Madrid to pursue a new striker.

However, it remains uncertain whether Real Madrid could afford the required transfer fee, especially considering their agreement to pay Borussia Dortmund a sum exceeding 100 million euros for England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Given the significant financial resources possessed by the leading Premier League clubs, England presents the only other viable option for Mbappe if he were to consider a move.