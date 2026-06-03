'Kya Karna Hai Abhi?': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral After Paparazzi Swarm RCB Star At Mumbai Airport | VIDEO

Former India captain Virat Kohli once again grabbed social media attention after a light-hearted interaction with paparazzi at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Fresh off Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful IPL 2026 title-winning campaign, Kohli was spotted arriving at the airport dressed in a casual white T-shirt.

The batting superstar appeared relaxed and cheerful as he greeted photographers waiting outside, waving at them and briefly posing for pictures.

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The viral moment came when Kohli, after patiently obliging the photographers, jokingly asked, "Kya karna hai abhi?" (What do you want to do now?), triggering laughter among those present. His spontaneous remark and easy-going attitude quickly resonated with fans online, with many praising the 37-year-old's sense of humour and down-to-earth personality.

The video of the exchange has since spread widely across social media, adding another memorable moment to Kohli's post-IPL celebrations. Ever since leading RCB's title celebrations, the star batter has remained a major talking point among cricket fans, with his public appearances continuing to attract massive attention.

Kohli remains one of the most-followed athletes in world cricket, and even routine outings often become viral moments. His latest airport interaction is yet another example of the immense fan interest surrounding the former India skipper following RCB's back-to-back IPL triumphs.

Kohli visits Vrindavan after IPL win

Kohli's presence in Mumbai comes a day after his visit to Vrindavan with wife Anushka Sharma. The 37-year-old met Premanand Maharaj, received his blessings and spent nearly two hours at the ashram.

When they emerged from the private meeting room, both had sandalwood paste and a tripund (three horizontal lines) on their foreheads. The couple was also presented with a book by the ashram, which they were seen carrying with them.

Later, Kohli and Sharma visited the ashram of Swami Hit Govind Sharan to seek his blessings as well.