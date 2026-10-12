'Kya Gap Dhundha': Sanju Samson Hilariously 'Nutmegs' Abhishek Sharma With Drive During Practice; Video Goes Viral

Samson nutmegged Abhishek with a drive during practice |

A video of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma training ahead of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Indore has gone viral on social media. The duo were practicing near the boundary, facing throwdowns from the staff before the start of play.

Sanju finds the gap

In the viral clip, Samson and Abhishek can be seen facing throwdowns from the support staff as they fine-tuned their batting ahead of the crucial encounter. While the session appeared to be business as usual, Samson produced a moment that left his young teammate visibly surprised.

During one of the deliveries, Samson played a beautifully timed drive that travelled straight through the gap between Abhishek's legs. The shot, executed with precision, effectively nutmegged the left-handed batter, who was positioned nearby during the practice session.

Abhishek appeared taken aback by the unexpected shot, while Samson responded with a cheeky apology, seemingly acknowledging the amusing nature of the incident. The exchange added a dose of humour to the otherwise routine training session.

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The video quickly attracted attention online, with cricket fans enjoying Samson's impeccable timing and the unusual placement of his shot. Several social media users seized the opportunity to joke about the wicketkeeper-batter's ability to find gaps, with the phrase "Kya Gap Dhundha" becoming a fitting description of the moment.