KudrollI Memorial knockout football tournament: Tushar Poojary scripts Satya Vijaya win

Mumbai: Opportunistic striker Tushar Poojary played the lead role by scoring two goals to power Satya Vijaya SC to a comfortable 2-0 win against Mogaveera SC in a first round match of the 13th Late Adv.

KudrollI Memorial knockout football tournament, organized by the Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

Earlier, Kanara Bros SC also got off to a bright winning start as they managed to snatch a tight 1-0 win against Saraswati SC in another first round encounter. Viraj Shetty scored the all-important winning goal to steer Kanara Bros to the second round.

Other Result: Kanara Bros SC 1 (Viraj Shetty) beat Saraswati SC 0.