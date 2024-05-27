'Kuch Nahi, Bass Trophy Jeeto': Rahmanullah Gurbaz Reveals His Mother's Message After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final vs SRH (VIDEO)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz with the IPL trophy | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz revealed that he spoke to his mother before the IPL 2024 Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz left the squad midway through the season and flew back to Afghanistan to be with his mother, who was hospitalized due to illness. The 24-year-old didn't get a chance to play in the league stage as Phil Salt was in sublime form at the top-order of the batting line-up.

However, Gurbaz returned to India in time to be with KKR ahead of the IPL 2024 playoffs as Phil Salt went back to England for the national duties. Wicketkeeper's mother was still unwell when he rejoined the KKR squad, but he said the team needed him.

After the IPL 2024 Final, renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogla asked about Rahmanullah Gurbaz's mother's health, to which he replied that his mother is fine and revealed that she wanted her son to win the IPL trophy.

"Thank you so much. First of all thanks from dear Allah. I think mommy will watch everything now. She is OK now. but yeah, rather than that, everyone is good." Gurbaz said.

"Before the match, I spoke to my mom - I asked what do you want? she said, 'kuck nahi, bass trophy jeeto." he added.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was one of the star performers in KKR's eight-wicket win over SRH. Afghan cricketer contributed with an innings 39 off 32 balls and formed a crucial 91-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer (52* off 26 balls) to help KKR chase down a mere 114-run target with 57 balls to spare.

Before KKR batters dominate the second innings, KKR bowlers, including Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana set the tone for the champions by ripping through SRH's batting line-up and bundled them out for 113, the lowest total in the history of IPL Final.

Kolkata Knight Riders bring home IPL trophy after 10 years

Kolkata Knight Riders finally reunited with the coveted IPL trophy after a decade of winning their second title in 2014. KKR won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, who is now mentor of the side.

Knight Riders reached the IPL 2021 Final under Eoin Morgan's leadership but lost to fourth-time champions Chennai Super Kings. In the previous two seasons, KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The return of Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir as a captain and mentor witnessed an incredible turnaround for Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR finished the league stage as toppers, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 and ended their campaign on a high by winning the coveted IPL trophy.