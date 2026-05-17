'Koyi Reh Toh Nahi Gaya?': Viral Video Shows Heavy Traffic In Dharamshala Ahead Of PBKS Vs RCB Clash In IPL 2026

Fans are gathering in numbers to watch Virat Kohli in action at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday. A viral video from Dharamshala’s McLeodganj area captured massive traffic congestion stretching across the hill town ahead of the PBKS vs RCB clash. The IPL 2026 clash is a crucial contest in the race for the playoffs this season.

The now-viral clip showed long queues of vehicles crawling through narrow mountain roads, with cars lined up bumper-to-bumper as spectators made their way toward the stadium ahead of the much-anticipated PBKS vs RCB encounter.

Locals and tourists shared visuals on social media showing severe traffic snarls across key routes leading to Dharamshala and McLeodganj, with many users claiming that vehicles remained stuck for hours due to the sudden surge in visitors for the IPL fixture.

Dharamshala, one of the most scenic venues in the Indian Premier League, regularly witnesses heavy tourist footfall during cricket season. However, the presence of star players from both franchises appeared to further intensify crowd movement this time around.

The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has generated significant buzz among fans, especially with playoff implications entering the final leg of the league stage. The opportunity watch Virat Kohli in action is also a massive boost, while tickets were sold out within 20 minutes as per reports.