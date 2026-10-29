Kotian's 11-Wicket Match Haul Seals Mumbai's Third Straight Bonus-Point Ranji Trophy Victory | X

Mumbai: Off-spinner Tanush Kotian celebrated his 50th first-class appearance with a career-best 8/81 as Mumbai crushed Haryana by 10 wickets to register their third consecutive bonus-point victory in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the MCA's Bandra Kurla Complex ground on Thursday.

The 28-year-old finished with match figures of 11 wickets, recording his maiden 10-wicket match haul in first-class cricket, as Mumbai completed another commanding performance to consolidate their position at the top of Group D.

Mumbai Openers Seal Emphatic Victory

Chasing a modest target of 97, Mumbai openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena made light work of the Haryana bowling attack, racing to victory in just 10.4 overs without losing a wicket.

Raghuvanshi, who had struck 114 in the first innings, continued his impressive form with an unbeaten 67, while Saxena remained not out on 30.

The opening pair adopted an aggressive approach from the outset, employing reverse sweeps and attacking strokes to dismantle the Haryana bowling.

Raghuvanshi brought up his half-century in just 29 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and two sixes in 34 minutes. He reached the milestone with a sweep for four off Nishant Sindhu before sealing the victory with his third six, off Kanishk Chouhan in the 11th over.

Mumbai Extend Lead In Group D

The emphatic win earned Mumbai seven points, taking their tally to 21 from three matches and strengthening their position at the top of Group D.

Mumbai had earlier registered bonus-point victories over Chandigarh at home and Himachal Pradesh away, underlining their dominance in the opening three rounds of the competition.

The former champions will next face Railways in an away fixture beginning November 2, their final red-ball assignment before the domestic season shifts to white-ball cricket. The Ranji Trophy will resume in January.

Kotian Dismantles Haryana Batting Line-Up

Earlier, Haryana resumed the fourth and final day at 73/2 in their second innings, still trailing Mumbai by 87 runs after being forced to follow on.

With overnight batter Nishant Sindhu at the crease, Haryana were hoping to extend their resistance and make Mumbai work for victory. However, Kotian struck early, dismissing Yashvardhan Dalal to claim his second wicket of the innings and put the visitors under pressure.

Himanshu Rana, who had retired hurt late on the third day, returned to the crease and joined Sindhu in an attempt to rebuild Haryana's innings.

The pair briefly frustrated Mumbai's bowlers, but Kotian broke their resistance by dismissing both batters in quick succession.

Haryana slumped to 167/7, holding a slender seven-run lead, as Mumbai looked set to wrap up the innings quickly.

Lower-Order Resistance Delays Mumbai

However, Samant Jakhar and Anuj Thakral produced a determined eighth-wicket partnership to delay the inevitable.

The duo added 81 runs, with Jakhar scoring 40 and Thakral remaining unbeaten on 40, forcing Mumbai's bowlers to toil on a slow surface that had developed cracks.

Despite the assistance available to the spinners, the pitch demanded accuracy and patience, with Haryana's lower-order batters showing considerable resistance.

Kotian eventually broke the partnership after tea, breaching Jakhar's defence to rattle his stumps. The off-spinner then quickly polished off the tail to complete his eight-wicket haul and leave Mumbai with a target of less than 100.

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Haryana, who had been bowled out for 270 in their first innings after Mumbai's imposing 430, were dismissed for 256 in 85.3 overs in their second innings.

Kotian's performance was the standout effort in another comprehensive victory for Mumbai, whose combination of disciplined bowling and aggressive batting has given them a flying start to their Ranji Trophy campaign.

Brief Scores

In Mumbai: Mumbai 430 & 97/0 in 10.4 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 67 not out) beat Haryana 270 256/2 (f/o) in 85.5 overs (Himanshu Rana 46, Nishant Sindhu 44; Tanush Kotian 8/81, Musheer Khan 2/75) by 10 wickets. Points: Mumbai 7, Haryana 0.

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