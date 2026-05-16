Kolkata Knight Riders Post Their Highest Total Of IPL 2026, Smash 247/2 In Must-Win Game At Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders saved their best batting effort for their must-win game against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Needing to win all their remaining games, KKR playing at home, smashed their highest score of IPL 2026 in a six-hitting day at the Eden Gardens. Rahane & Co scored 247/2 backed by half-centuries from Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green.

Highest totals for KKR in IPL

272/7 vs DC, Vizag, 2024

261/6 vs PBKS, Kolkata, 2024

247/2 vs GT, Kolkata, 2026*

245/6 vs PBKS, Indore, 2018

235/6 vs LSG, Lucknow, 2024

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Allen sets the tone

Finn Allen had a charmed life and he ensured that the Gujarat Titans were made to pay. In his 35-ball stay, Allen struck as many as 10 sixes at Eden Gardens in a brutal hitting display on Saturday. The Kiwi opener fell seven short of a well deserved century, taking perhaps the best bowling line up to the cleaners.

While Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed early, Allen stitched a vital 95 run partnership off just 41 balls with Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

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Raghuvanshi and Green power KKR

Raghuvanshi took his time initially but flipped the script after Allen's dismissal. The Mumbai batter showcased his versatility, combining innovation with traditional stroke making to smash his 5th half-century of the season.

Cameron Green also played his part in a stunning partnership with Raghuvanshi. The Australian all-rounder struck a quick-fire half-century, as they shared a century stand of 108 in just 53 balls.

Gujarat Titans eye record chase

KKR's 247/2 is the highest score Gujarat Titans have conceded in IPL history since their inception in 2022. Shubman Gill and Co were themselves to blame, having dropped four catches.