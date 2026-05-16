'DSP Doesn't Catch Without Warrant': Mohammed Siraj Drops Finn Allen AS KKR Opener Smashes Half-Century; Netizens React

Mohammed Siraj had a moment to forget in the KKR vs GT game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Siraj was at long on when he dropped a simple catch to hand Finn Allen a reprieve. The Kiwi superstar made full use of it, smashing a quick-fire half-century to put the hosts in command.

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Siraj's drop proves costly

Finn Allen is destructive on his day and the Gujarat Titans were guilty of handing him two lives during the clash at Eden Gardens. After Jason Holders shelled a difficult catch at covers, Mohammed Siraj made matters worse.

In the seventh over of the innings, the Kiwi star miscued a hit straight down to Siraj down at long on. The Indian pacer sat down and tried to reverse cup it, only for it to burst through his hands. Allen was batting on 33 when Siraj dropped him and the Kiwi ace proceeded to smash a quick-fire half-century.

Netizens react to Siraj's drop catch

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