Kolkata Knight Riders Host 9th Edition Of VIDA Knight Golf, Continue Commitment To ShahoshiRani Initiative | file photo

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) successfully hosted the 9th edition of VIDA Knight Golf at the historic Tollygunge Club on Thursday, bringing together members of the KKR squad, partners, supporters and distinguished guests for an evening dedicated to sport, community engagement and social impact.

Organised as an annual charity initiative, VIDA Knight Golf supported the skilling and empowerment of women beneficiaries associated with Calcutta Foundation’s programmes focused on financial independence, confidence-building and self-reliance.

Continuing their commitment towards the #ShahoshiRani initiative, KKR are further strengthening their efforts this season to empower more women through sustainable livelihood opportunities, while continuing to spotlight inspiring stories of courage, resilience and determination through the platform.

Joining hands with KKR in this initiative as the Title Sponsor was VIDA, reinforcing a shared commitment towards enabling positive social impact and empowering communities through meaningful action.

The event featured KKR players and support staff, including assistant coach Shane Watson, bowling coach Tim Southee, and players Cameron Green, Finn Allen, and Tim Seifert, who played golf and interacted with guests. The entire team and support staff also participated in the evening’s putting competition and prize distribution ceremony.

Read Also IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach During MI vs KKR Clash At Eden Gardens

A special highlight of the evening was the participation of the #ShahoshiRani women beneficiaries from Calcutta Foundation’s skilling initiatives, who felicitated the KKR players and support staff with handmade photo frames they crafted. The gesture celebrated their entrepreneurial journey while adding a deeply personal touch to the event.

Mr Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said: “VIDA Knight Golf has always been about coming together for a meaningful cause beyond the sport itself.

Through initiatives like #ShahoshiRani, we want to continue creating greater awareness and meaningful opportunities for women who have shown immense courage and resilience in overcoming challenges.

From skill development and livelihood creation to supporting education and community-led growth, these initiatives aim to drive long-term impact. When women become financially independent, the impact extends far beyond the individual, positively influencing families and communities.

We hope to continue reaching and empowering even more beneficiaries going forward.”

Ms Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer- Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said: “At VIDA, we believe in shaping a sustainable tomorrow and empowering individuals to lead their own journeys.

Read Also KKR Beat MI By 4 Wickets To Keep IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive; Veteran Manish Pandey Stars In Chase

Rooted in culture and aspiration, this partnership carries our proud golf legacy and spirit of excellence forward. We are excited to partner with Kolkata Knight Riders for VIDA Knight Golf and support the #ShahoshiRani initiative, honouring the courage, resilience, and self-reliance of women. Through this partnership, we aim to drive meaningful progress and unlock new opportunities for our beneficiaries.

VIDA Knight Golf continues to reflect KKR’s commitment towards leveraging sport as a platform for meaningful community engagement and social impact.

Funds raised through the initiative will contribute towards skilling programmes aimed at creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women from underserved communities, while also encouraging greater support for girls’ education, women’s participation in livelihoods and stronger community-led change.”

The event was supported by VIDA Powered by Hero as Title Partner, Sugam as Associate Donor, Athletic Drive as Apparel Partner, and Tollygunge Club as Host Club.