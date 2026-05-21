KKR Beat MI By 4 Wickets To Keep IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive; Veteran Manish Pandey Stars In Chase | X

Kolkata, May 21: Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a crucial four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Chasing 148, KKR reached the target in 18.5 overs to register their sixth win in the last seven games and stay firmly in the qualification race.

Veteran batter Manish Pandey played a key role in the chase with a composed 45 off 33 balls, smashing six boundaries to steady the innings after early wickets. Rovman Powell also made an important contribution with a quick 40 off 30 deliveries.

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KKR got off to a shaky start as skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen departed early. However, Manish Pandey and Powell stitched together a valuable partnership to bring the hosts back into the contest. Despite losing wickets in the middle overs, KKR held their nerve in the chase.

Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, who came in as a substitute wicketkeeper after Angkrish Raghuvanshi suffered a finger injury, scored a handy 11 runs before getting dismissed. Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 9, while Anukul Roy hit the winning runs to seal the match with seven balls to spare.

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Earlier, Mumbai Indians managed 147/8 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat. Corbin Bosch top-scored with an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls, while skipper Hardik Pandya scored 26 and Tilak Varma added 20.

For KKR, Saurabh Dubey and Cameron Green picked up two wickets each, while Sunil Narine chipped in with one wicket and maintained tight control with the ball.

Mumbai Indians bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Corbin Bosch tried to pull things back during the chase, but KKR’s middle order ensured the team crossed the finish line in a must-win clash.

With this victory, Kolkata Knight Riders strengthened their chances of making the IPL 2026 playoffs, continuing their impressive run of form in the second half of the season.