Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ruled Out After Injury, KKR Bring In Tejasvi Dahiya Makes Debut As Concussion Sub

KKR suffered a big blow in their IPL 2026 playoffs race during the game against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Keeper and leading run-getter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was taken off the field after an injury during the first innings. KKR were forced to bring in Tejasvi Dahiya as a concussion substitute as a result.

KKR had earlier posted that Ramandeep Singh would be replacing Angkrish Raghuvanshi as a concussion substitue. The all-rounder was padded up in the dug out as well, only for KKR to send Tejasvi Dahiya out for his IPL debut.

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What happened to Angkrish Raghuvanshi?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was forced to leave the field after reportedly suffering a finger injury. Tejasvi Singh Dahiya entered the ground as the substitute wicket-keeper for KKR as Raghuvanshi was receiving treatment for the injury.

However, it was not clear when did he suffered the injury. Suddenly, the physio rushed onto the field as it appeared that Raghuvanshi hurt his finger while keeping behind the stumps. The physio attended the youngster and then took him off the field along with him for further assessment. Earlier, he was involved in a collision with Varun Chakravarthy when they dropped Tilak Varma.

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Tejasvi Dahiya was quickly seen taking over the wicket-keeping duties for Kolkata Knight Riders. Dahiya is a highly rated keeper batter, and now has finally got his chance. The IPL rule for concussion states that only a like for like replacement can be made, which is why Dahiya - keeper - was approved to replace Raghuvanshi.