KKR Suffer Injury Scare As Angkrish Raghuvanshi Walks Off; Tejasvi Singh Dahiya Substitutes As Wicket-Keeper | X

Kolkata, May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday suffered a major injury scare during the must-win match against Mumbai Indians their after wicket-keeper batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi was forced to leave the field after reportedly suffering a finger injury. Tejasvi Singh Dahiya entered the ground as the substitute wicket-keeper for KKR as Raghuvanshi was receiving treatment for the injury.

However, it was not clear when did he suffered the injury. Suddenly, the physio rushed onto the field as it appeared that Raghuvanshi hurt his finger while keeping behind the stumps. The physio attended the youngster and then took him off the field along with him for further assessment.

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The commentator was heard saying during the live broadcast, "Raghuvanshi is off the field as he seems to have injured his finger. The physio takes him off the field. Tejasvi Dahiya is the substitute keeper for KKR."

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Tejasvi Dahiya was quickly seen taking over the wicket-keeping duties for Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is very important for KKR to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoff. They have to win the match to keep themselves alive in the playoff race.

KKR fans and the management would be praying that the injury should not be serious and Raghuvanshi would be able to bat. He is one of their most important batsmen in the tournament and has performed for the franchise in important matches.