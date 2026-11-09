Kolkata Knight Riders And Fans Bring The Joy Of Diwali To The Women Of Apon Ghar Old Age Home | File photo

Kolkata: Diwali is a time for coming together, sharing happiness and making memories with the people who matter. This year, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), along with its fans, brought that spirit of togetherness to Apon Ghar Old Age Home in Kolkata, celebrating the festival with the women who call it home.

In an initiative that brought the KKR family closer to the community it calls its own, fans came together ahead of Diwali to transform the home and, more importantly, spend a day filled with warmth, laughter and celebration with its residents.

The celebrations began with fans rolling up their sleeves to give the home a festive makeover. Walls were painted, the premises were cleaned, and lanterns, fairy lights and diyas brought a warm Diwali glow to the surroundings. Traditional festive decorations added the finishing touches, making the home ready for the celebrations.

The spirit of giving was equally heartfelt. Each of the 20 women received a new saree, bedsheets, and a bed cover, while the home received new curtains. KKR also contributed food supplies and snacks and shared a special lunch with the residents.

But the moments spent together made the day truly special. Fans and residents came together to create rangoli and alpona, sing their favorite songs through spirited rounds of antakshari, dance, and enjoy indoor games. The women were as much a part of the celebrations as the fans, leading songs, sharing smiles and even taking the lead on the dance floor. What began as an effort to bring Diwali home soon became a beautiful celebration of companionship, shared joy, and human connection.

The day has been captured in a special Diwali film, documenting the home's transformation and, more importantly, the little moments of happiness shared between the residents and KKR fans. The film will be released across KKR's social media platforms over the Diwali weekend.

Speaking about the initiative, Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "At KKR, our fans have always been at the heart of everything we do. They are much more than people who cheer for us from the stands; they are an integral part of our family and the communities we belong to. Diwali is about sharing happiness, spreading light and making sure no one feels left out of the celebrations. We wanted to create an opportunity for our fans to take that spirit beyond cricket and share it with the wonderful women at Apon Ghar. Seeing everyone come together, singing, dancing and laughing, was incredibly special. In the end, it wasn't just about lighting up a home for Diwali; it was about sharing a little happiness and creating memories together."

For KKR, the bond with Kolkata has always been about more than the game of cricket. It is about the people, the city, and the sense of belonging that brings everyone together. And while the Knights may find their home on the cricket field, their heart will always be with the people who make this city special.

This Diwali, KKR and its fans hope the light, warmth, and happiness shared at Apon Ghar inspire many more moments of togetherness across the City of Joy.