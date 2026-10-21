KKR Celebrates Kolkata’s Pujo Spirit With Knights Care Station, Eco-Friendly Pujos As Rahul Tripathi & Saurabh Dubey Go Pandal-Hopping | Watch | KKR

Kolkata: As Kolkata celebrated Durga Pujo, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) marked the festival with a series of activations that celebrated the city's biggest festival and gave something back to the people who made it special.

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Stars of the side Rahul Tripathi and Saurabh Dubey visited the city for pandal-hopping at various pandals and a series of fan and festive engagements. They experienced the energy of Pujo first-hand and connected with the City of Joy's fans in the festive spirit.

KKR also presented a digital series on eco-friendly Pujos in Kolkata, highlighting the pandals' continued advocacy for sustainable development. Reflecting KKR's commitment to sustainability, each pandal told its own story, from the materials and processes behind it to initiatives that reduced waste and environmental impact.

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The three-time IPL champions set up a Knights Care Station at the Bosepukur Sitala Mandir Pujo Pandal to support pandal-goers. The station offered free drinking water, basic first-aid assistance and phone charging facilities, along with everyday essentials such as tissues and wet wipes, helping visitors stay comfortable through the heat and the crowds.

KKR also introduced a digital series showcasing Shahoshi Ranis, celebrating women who were breaking stereotypes and occupying spaces where women were traditionally underrepresented.

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Additionally, KKR also brought the stories and traditions behind Durga Puja to life through an engaging animated digital series, presented in the heartwarming format of a grandmother narrating these tales to her grandchildren. Blending the charm of traditional storytelling with contemporary digital content, the series offered audiences an interesting and accessible way to discover the cultural significance, legends and timeless narratives associated with Durga Puja, helping pass on the festival’s rich heritage to a new generation.

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KKR also joined hands with SHE Kantha, through its CSR initiatives, to celebrate Bengal’s Kantha heritage and support the livelihoods of traditional Kantha artisans. The collaboration included a special KKR installation featuring the artisans’ work at Devi Durga: Threads of Divinity, the Indian Museum’s first-ever Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, inaugurated on October 11, and a KKR Day that brought artisans and fans together over live Kantha workshops.

“Durga Pujo is the heartbeat of Kolkata, and for KKR it was the one time of year when the city’s energy was felt everywhere. With Rahul and Saurabh joining the celebrations, our eco-friendly Pujo coverage and the Knights Care Station, we wanted to be part of Pujo the way our fans experience it, by being on the ground, together with them.” – Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, Kolkata Knight Riders.