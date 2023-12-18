Kolkata: Body of CAB Employee's Son Found Hanging From Eden Gardens Stadium Gallery; Probe On

The body of a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) employee's son was recovered from the gallery of Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday morning.

The body of the 21-year old youth was detected hanging from the gallery of Block-K of Eden Gardens. The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Barik.

It has been learnt that both his father and uncle had been associated with Eden Gardens as groundsmen.

Suicide suspected

City police sources said that initial findings had revealed that the victim was probably going through some acute mental stress that ultimately prompted him to take such an extreme step.

However, a city police official said, the investigating officials have started a probe on whether this is really a case of suicide or there is some kind of foul play behind the mishap.

Deceased hailed from Odisha

As per sources, the victim, a resident of neighbouring Odisha, came to Kolkata hoping to get a job of a groundsman at Eden Garden, like his father and uncle. He also started residing at the quarter provided to his father and uncle.

The family members told the cops, as uncertainties prevailed over him getting the desired job, he started going into acute frustration. The family members told the cops that the deceased went missing since Sunday afternoon only and following which they filed a missing complaint ultimately on late Sunday evening at the local Maidan Police Station.

Finally, on Monday morning, one employee of Eden Gardens noticed his body at the upper tier of Block-K of the stadium gallery. The Maidan Police station was informed and his body has been sent for post-mortem.