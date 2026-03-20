'Knee Doesn't Look Good': MS Dhoni Injured? CSK Fans Worried As 'Thala' Limps While Walking Ahead Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO

MS Dhoni is gearing up for yet another season in CSK colours ahead of the IPL 2026. Long retired from international cricket, Dhoni has continued to feature in the IPL. The 44-year-old has been training intensely for the new season. However, fans are concerned about his fitness, with a video of him going viral where he can be seen walking back with a limp after training.

A viral video on X claimed that Dhoni trolled a few RCB fans when they asked him for an autograph after a training session. Dhoni could be seen gesturing to come later, and then signaled to his kit, displaying his loyalty to CSK.

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While several CSK fans enjoyed Dhoni's priceless response to the RCB fans, a few spotted worrying sings. The former Indian captain was walking slowly back to the dressing room with his kit bag in tow. Dhoni could be seen walking with a slight limp, suggesting a knee injury.

A few fans were quick to point out, "knee doesn't look good."