KL Rahul's Calm Temperament & Finishing Skills Earn High Praise From Sitanshu Kotak Ahead Of Hamilton ODI | X - BCCI

Hamilton [New Zealand], November 9: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised KL Rahul's versatility, composure and ability to adapt to different batting positions, describing the wicketkeeper-batter as a valuable asset to the team ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Rahul played a crucial unbeaten knock of 26 off 38 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes, in the second ODI at Wellington. With wickets falling at regular intervals on a challenging surface, Rahul held one end together to help India reach 113/7 in 26 overs before rain interrupted play. India eventually won the match by four runs under the DLS method.

🗣️ 𝙆𝙇 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙨 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚🎥 Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak on the importance of calm and clutch @klrahul in #TeamIndia's ODI set-up 🙌#NZvIND https://t.co/JnkKxbl6GM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2026

Kotak Hails Rahul's Batting Versatility

Kotak highlighted Rahul's ability to adjust his batting position according to the team's requirements and contribute consistently.

"I think KL Rahul's biggest advantage is that he opens in red-ball cricket, bats in the middle order in white-ball ODIs, and whenever required, he bats at number five where his record is great, or at number six where it is equally good. He is someone who plays according to the needs of the team. Since I joined, I can hardly remember many matches where he got a chance to bat and didn't contribute," Kotak said during the pre-match press conference.

Highlighting Rahul's temperament and ability to handle pressure, the batting coach said the batter remains composed in difficult situations and possesses the skills to adapt to different match requirements.

"He has played some unbelievable innings. I've never seen KL look under pressure. He always appears very composed and stable, and almost every time, he hasn't let the team down. It's brilliant to have someone like him who possesses that experience, temperament, and skill set—someone who can rotate strike, hit boundaries, and when needed, clear the ropes easily. It's a great asset to have someone like KL," he added.

Rahul's Finishing Ability Influences Batting Order

Kotak also explained the thinking behind Rahul batting at number five, particularly when Axar Patel has previously been promoted up the order in ODIs.

He said the left-right batting combination was one of the considerations, while Rahul's ability to finish matches was another important factor. Kotak also pointed out that Axar has the experience and ability to bat at number five.

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"Yes, one reason is definitely the left-right combination. Another factor is recognising KL's strength in finishing games. Furthermore, Axar has previously batted at number five in ODIs quite often; he is a capable batter. The reality is, if a tactic doesn't yield runs, people question why the player was sent up; if it works, people call it a brilliant move. That's just how it goes," Kotak said.

Senior Players Provide Invaluable Mentorship

The batting coach also stressed the importance of experienced players in helping younger members of the squad adapt to challenging international conditions.

Highlighting the contributions of senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, Kotak said their experience and guidance could provide valuable lessons to emerging players.

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"See, I firmly believe there is no substitute for experience. Having senior players sharing insights from their 15 to 20-year international careers—Virat, Rohit, KL, Shubman, and Gautam, who has performed at the highest level—is immense for youngsters. Lessons that took veterans 15 years to master can be imparted in a 15-minute conversation. That kind of mentorship is invaluable, and having experienced figures around sharing their knowledge provides an enormous advantage," he added.

India Eye Unassailable Series Lead

The third ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place in Hamilton on November 10. While the Black Caps will aim to bounce back in the five-match series, the Men in Blue will look to extend their advantage and take an unassailable lead.

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