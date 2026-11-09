Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Diwali Moments With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma And Son Agastya

Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Diwali Moments With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma |

Indian cricketer Hardik celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, with his family, offering fans a glimpse into his intimate festivities through a series of heartwarming pictures shared on social media.

The pictures captured the festive spirit, traditional attire and special family moments, quickly drawing attention for their warmth and simplicity.

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Dressed in an elegant off-white embroidered kurta set paired with white bottoms and matching slip-on sandals, Hardik posed with his son Agastya. embraced the festive occasion in a traditional yet understated style.

Hardik also posed alongside Mahieka who was dressed in a striking red embroidered ethnic suit. Her outfit featured intricate gold detailing and a matching dupatta, perfectly reflecting the festive mood.

The third photograph emerged as one of the most heartwarming moments from the celebrations. Captured near a beautifully decorated temple space, the picture shows Hardik applying a tilak to the Mahieka's forehead as Agastya stands beside them, looking up with a cheerful smile.

The image carried the message, "Happy Diwali ❤️", adding a heartfelt touch to the festive greetings.

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Earlier, badminton star PV Sindhu shared a glimpse of her festive celebrations on social media, posting a photograph with cricketer Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, Sindhu posted a photograph featuring herself, her husband, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. The group appeared in a cheerful mood as they came together to celebrate the festival of lights.